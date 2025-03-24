W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,442,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 103.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.