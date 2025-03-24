Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

