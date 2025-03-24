Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $385,258,000 after buying an additional 6,569,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,950 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,594,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,061 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,455,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,045 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of WBA opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

