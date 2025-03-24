WidePoint (WYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

