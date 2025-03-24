Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $82.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $71.25 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

