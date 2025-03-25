10,329 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,532.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 610,398 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $13,704,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.7 %

Cinemark stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

