142,962 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.94 and its 200 day moving average is $239.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

