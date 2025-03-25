22,434 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

BALY opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

