5,070 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

