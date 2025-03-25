8,602 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 625.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Stock Up 1.2 %

SRCE stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

