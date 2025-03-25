9,964 Shares in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tanger by 3,393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tanger Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 126.44%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

