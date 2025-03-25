Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 442,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adient by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after buying an additional 158,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. UBS Group raised their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

