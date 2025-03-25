ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,076,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

