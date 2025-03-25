Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 91,521 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.36 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

