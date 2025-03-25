Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.05.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

