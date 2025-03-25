Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ambac Financial Group worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

