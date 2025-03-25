Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

