Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Appian by 88.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Appian by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $43.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

