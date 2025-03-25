Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.28, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

