Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Maxwell Donley sold 65,902 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $527,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 739,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,648. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

AUPH stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

