Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 41.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capri by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 321,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 139,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

NYSE CPRI opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

