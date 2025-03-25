CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,527,657.42. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 196.51 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

