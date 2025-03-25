CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at $485,342.06. This represents a 38.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,054,132 shares of company stock valued at $433,950,599. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.73 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

