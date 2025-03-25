Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Profile



Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

