Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,428,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

