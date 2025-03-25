Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Enpro by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Trading Up 4.4 %

NPO opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $214.58.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

