Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,610,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $16,464,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after buying an additional 164,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $9,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

