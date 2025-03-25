Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

