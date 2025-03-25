Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $315,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

