Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,907.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

