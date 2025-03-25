Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

