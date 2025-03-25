Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,475 shares of company stock worth $4,397,374. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $126.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.