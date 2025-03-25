Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Chad R. Abraham bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl purchased 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.35 million, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

