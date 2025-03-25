Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AME opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

