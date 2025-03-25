Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at $897,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 89.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RBA opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

