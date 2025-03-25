Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 93.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.