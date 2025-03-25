Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Babb Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

