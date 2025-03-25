Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $156,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,369,000 after acquiring an additional 364,169 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,034,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 224,919 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Incyte Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.