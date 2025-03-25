Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,756 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

