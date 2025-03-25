Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,479,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $36.46.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.