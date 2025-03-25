Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

