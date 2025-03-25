Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $247.30. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

