Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,548 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PAR Technology by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after acquiring an additional 154,921 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 2.20. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

