Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 784 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,398,000 after buying an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 309,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 70,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

