Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Putnam BDC Income ETF worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68.

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.