Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAS opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

