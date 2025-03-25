Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $337.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -337.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.33. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

