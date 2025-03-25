Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

