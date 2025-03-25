Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,100 shares of company stock worth $32,110,974. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

