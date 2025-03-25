Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

